William M. Barry III

HITCHCOCK — It is with a heavy heart that the family of William Mantell Barry III announces his passing on November 6, 2020 in Panorama City, California. He was the third of four children born on December 7, 1950 to Nellie and William Mantell Barry, Jr., formerly of Hitchcock, Texas.
He attended Perkins Institute for the Blind in Watertown, Massachusetts and Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind in Staunton, Virginia, and Texas State School for the Blind in Austin. After graduating from TSSB in 1969, Bill was hired as a caseworker intern for the Texas Department of Public Welfare in Nacogdoches, Texas and went on to earn his BS Degree in Education from Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches in 1975 at which time he joined the Department of Health, Education & Welfare in Dallas. In 1980 he moved to California to study computer technology and joined Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Panorama City, California. After retiring, Bill taught Braille to newly blinded children and adults at the Foundation for the Junior Blind in Los Angeles.
Bill is now reunited in Glory with our parents Nellie and Bill Barry, maternal grandparents Nellie and Thomas Montgomery, and paternal grandparents Katherine Kohlweiss and William Mantell Barry. He is survived by his adoring wife Debbie; sisters Pat Barry-Jackson Bevil and Lee Barry-Johnson and their spouses TW Bevil and Larry Johnson; brother Mike Barry and wife Tanya; Aunt Patricia Moriarty; cousins Debbie and Al Mierisch, Denise and Bill Irwin, Paul Basile and wife Cindi, Chummy and Bill Heep, Tom and Margot Montgomery, Ron and Ellen Montgomery, and Doug Montgomery. “Uncle Bill” was blessed with many nieces and nephews: Kim Gray; Steve Gray and Benita; Kirk and Sara Jackson; Mike and Brandy Barry; Haley Billiot; and Ashlen and Michael O’Brien.
The family has designated The Braille Institute (741 N. Vermont Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029) or the charity of choice for any memorials wishing to be made in Bill’s name.
