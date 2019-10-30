Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. High 72F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Windy with periods of rain. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.