Henson
Funeral services for Michael Henson will be held today at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home in League City. Interment will follow at Greenlawn-Davis Cemetery in Rosenberg.
Foreman
Celebration of life services for Noris Foreman will be held today at 1 p.m. at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City. Visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
