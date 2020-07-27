With profound sadness we announce the passing of Petra Guadalupe “Momo” Hix, on July 22, 2029. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend to all she met.
“Momo”, as she was known by her friends and family, was born on Valentine’s Day in Brownsville in 1930. She married Mr. Henry Hix and moved to Galveston in 1958. Momo was the beloved mother of Rose Mary Grabow, Joe (Joyce) Hix, John+ (Dolores) Hix, Daniel (Carmen) Hix , Ronnie Hix and David (Mary Ellen) Hix. Momo loved her family and instilled in her children and grandchildren a strong work ethic that has served them well. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren will always remember her freezer full of candy and unlimited sodas. Momo recently celebrated her 90th birthday in which almost her entire family was able to attend, over 35 family members.
Momo was a marvelous cook. She was well known for her delicious tamales. The Christmas season would not be complete unless you had dozens of Momo’s tamales to grace your table. You could visit Momo on any day and at anytime and she would have fresh made flour tortillas waiting for you. Momo was a benevolent friend to many. She enjoyed driving her “senior” friends around town well into her 80s. Momo was an independent, resourceful, generous, kind and loving woman. She will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts.
A celebration of Momo‘s life will be held at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Fwy, Texas City, TX on Wed. July 29, 2020. 9 am viewing, 10:15 am rosary, 11:00 am service, noon procession to the Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, 7801 Gulf Fwy, Dickinson, TX.
The services will be live-streamed on Facebook on Wednesday at https://www.facebook.com/Carnes-Funeral-Home-1742218816067540/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.