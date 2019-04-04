GALVESTON—Jose Manuel Almanza, 53, died Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston with Deacon John Carrillo officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Galveston. Visitation will be Friday, April 5, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and a Rosary will be recited at 5:00 p.m.
Jose was born September 7, 1965 to Jose Trinidad and Maria Natividad Almanza in Guanajuato, Mexico.
He was preceded in death by his mother Maria Natividad Almanza and a sister Elvira Almanza.
He is survived by his wife; Ana Almanza, daughter; Amy Vanessa Almanza, sons; Jose Manuel Almanza, Jr. and Kevin Alexander Almanza, father; Jose Trinidad Almanza, brother; Martin M. Almanza, sisters; Dalia E. Miranda and husband Jesus, and Eloisa Almanza.
Pallbearers will be Hector J. Saravia, Jose Manuel Almanza, Jr., Kevin Alexander Almanza, Amy Vanessa Almanza, Jessica Saravia and Jason Saldana.
