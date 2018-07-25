Scroggins
Graveside Services for Lois Scroggins by Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, have been cancelled. Arrangements will be posted at a later date.
Salazar
Funeral Mass for John Salazar will be held at 1 p.m. in the chapel of St. Mary's of the Miraculous Medal, 1604 9th Ave. N., Texas City under the direction of Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
Fox
Services for Sadye Fox will be held at 11 a.m. at J. Levy and Termini Funeral Home.
