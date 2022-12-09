TEXAS CITY, TX — Bonnie Jean Womack passed peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus on December 4, 2022. Our world is much smaller without her. We will miss her sass, her smile, and her silly laugh.
Bonnie was born in Pawnee, Oklahoma on January 20, 1950, to Cecil and Fern Caudle. When she was 7 the family relocated to Texas City, Texas where she remained until her death. After retiring from Amoco, she spent 15 years working for Golden Rule Services assisting adults with special needs. She truly loved working with Golden Rule and considered everyone there her extended family. Bonnie passionately loved her family, Elvis, and John Wayne. Thoughts of her grandchildren were some of the last memories she took with her.
Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Fern Caudle, sisters, Patsy Souleret, Sandra Booth, Catherine Caudle, and brother, Butch Caudle.
She is survived by son, Randall Womack (Misty), daughter Delia Womack, sisters, Barbara Manis (Sonny) and Teresa Person (Sonne), and brothers Cecil Eli Caudle and Jerry Caudle (Shirley). Bonnie leaves behind 6 grandchildren, Melissa Womack (Britt), Samantha Womack (Jacob), Chance Womack, Raquel Womack, Austin Smith and Colton Smith. She will also be greatly missed by her 8 great grandchildren, Aiden, Anakin, Aries, Azrael, Alyus, Anira, Bonnie Rae and Jeremiah as well as many nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held in Oklahoma. In her memory, Bonnie has requested, anyone wishing to do so, donate to Golden Rule Services, 3801 Liberty Drive, Pearland, Texas, 77581.
