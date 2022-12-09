Bonnie Jean Womack

TEXAS CITY, TX — Bonnie Jean Womack passed peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus on December 4, 2022. Our world is much smaller without her. We will miss her sass, her smile, and her silly laugh.

Bonnie was born in Pawnee, Oklahoma on January 20, 1950, to Cecil and Fern Caudle. When she was 7 the family relocated to Texas City, Texas where she remained until her death. After retiring from Amoco, she spent 15 years working for Golden Rule Services assisting adults with special needs. She truly loved working with Golden Rule and considered everyone there her extended family. Bonnie passionately loved her family, Elvis, and John Wayne. Thoughts of her grandchildren were some of the last memories she took with her.

