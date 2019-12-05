Jerry Boyd Bienvenue, 63, of Santa Fe passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 in Santa Fe. He was born on February 25, 1956 in Port Arthur, Texas to Francis and Frances Bienvenue.
Jerry retired from Marathon Oil Company.
He is preceded in death by his parents. Jerry is survived by his brother Steven Bienvenue, his step-daughter Shaunce Bradshaw, grandchildren and other family, friends and co-workers.
A Celebration of Life will be at 1:00pm on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Arcadia in Santa Fe, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the Jerry Bienvenue Memorial has been established towards Process Tech Degree Scholarship for those wishing to contribute to College of the Mainland Foundation, 1200 Amburn Road, Texas City 77591 or https://www.com.edu/giving/give-online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.