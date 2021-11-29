PIRATES BEACH, TX — Coote Louis Edric Wright-Broughton passed away November 24, 2021, at home in Galveston, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 22, 1932, at 11 Ruskin Mansions, Queens Club Gardens, West Kensington, London. His family left London for Henley on Thames once the bombings started, and the 2 family stores were destroyed. Once in Henley, Coote’s father opened a sweet shop at 26 Duke Street and continued the business until the 1970’s. While in Henley he attended Reading School where he met Jacky Dix, the love of his life, whom he married on July 5, 1954. Following three years at Reading University, he traveled by sea and rail to Calgary Alberta Canada, where he was successful of finding work as a Geologist. Jacky made the same journey to join him six weeks later.
He joined Canadian Pacific Oil and Gas in 1964 and mapped the geology of portions of some 15 counties in the search for oil. Several of his maps and a guidebook of the Rocky Mountains were published. In 1974 he relocated to Houston and opened an exploration office for the company.
After moving the family to Houston, Coote and Jacky discovered Galveston and fell in love with the Island. In 1982, they decided to make Pirates Beach their forever home and spent 45 happy years walking the beach together. Coote’s favorite game was squash and played whenever he could.
Coote is proceeded in death by Jacky, his loving wife of 61 years. He will be forever loved and missed by Daughter Sara Hall and husband Rod of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, Son David Wright-Broughton of Pasadena, Texas, Son Robin Wright-Broughton and wife Susan of Brentwood, California, Son Andrew Wright-Broughton and wife Kimberli of Galveston. Grand children, Kristi Hall Busque, husband Francois and their three children Ben, Poppy and Avery of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, Robert Hall and wife Kristie and their two daughters Ava and Makenna of Kingston, Ontario, Canada, Alex Wright-Broughton of Oakland, California, Nick Wright-Broughton of South Lake Tahoe, California, Katherine Pompa, husband Kris and their two children Miguel and Olivia of Galveston, Sarah Sheets of Kyle, Texas and Samuel Sheets of Boulder, Colorado.
The family would like to give a big thank you to Right At Home Galveston for their wonderful support over the last few weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.