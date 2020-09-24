August 8, 1940-September 22, 2020
On Tuesday, September 22, 2020, Charles F. Alexander, Sr., loving brother, father, cousin, friend, uncle, grandfather, and great-grandfather was called home to be with the Lord at the age of 80. Charles was born on August 8, 1940 in Palestine, TX to the late Johnny and Beatrice Alexander.
He graduated from Central High School in Galveston, TX, class of 1958, where he was a member of the football team. After high school Charles F. Alexander, Sr. attended Wylie College in Marshall, TX where he also played football which began his adult life. While Charles was an entrepreneur for most of his life, early on, he spent several years working at Todd’s Shipyards in Galveston, TX and in the hospitality industry in California.
Charles was the proud father of son, Charles F. Alexander, Jr., and, daughter, Cheryl Alexander. Charles enjoyed life tremendously and had a passion for sports, fishing, cooking his “Famous homemade BBQ links”, animals, and taxidermy collection. He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, kind heart, and truthful personality. He deeply loved his family and friends and they could always count on him to tell them the truth, despite what they may have wanted to hear. Family gatherings were his favorite pastime; there was nothing he loved more than to prepare a meal with those closest to him while spending time with them. Charles F. Alexander, Sr. will be dearly missed and remain in our hearts, forever.
Charles F. Alexander, Sr. was preceded in death by his father, Johnny Alexander; his mother, Beatrice Alexander; his brother-in-law, Marion Levine; and his cousin Edward James Tillman. He leaves to cherish his memory, son, Charles F. Alexander Jr., of Sugarland, TX, and daughter, Cheryl Alexander, of San Jose, CA; sister, Willie Doris Levine of La Marque, TX; six grandchildren: Nicole (Jarrow) Merenivitch and NaKesha (James) Vernon and their mother, Yvette Alexander, Sharen and D’Wayne Alexander, Joshua and Kim Roderick; niece Toni Levine-Simpson of Texas City, TX; nephew Marion John Levine of La Marque, TX; cousin, Ruby Miller of Dallas, TX; great-nephew Anthony (TJ) Bogan; and favorite great nieces Jasmine Simpson, Darian Levine, Destiny Levine, and Amber Bogan; close friends Don Mickens and OT Parsons; and many other great-grandchildren, family and friends.
The family would like to offer special thanks to the staff at The Rio At Mainland Center in Texas City, TX, to active pallbearers: Dave Smith, Darryl Smith, Anthony (TJ) Bogan, Marion John Levine, Jarrow Merenivitch, Jr., and James Vernon, Jr.; and to honorary pallbearers: Central High School class of 1958.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church located at 2728 Ave. K in Galveston, TX. Viewing will start at 9:00am with services to follow at 10:00am.
