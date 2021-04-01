GALVESTON, TX — Theresa Frances Franks passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 28, 2021. Theresa is preceded in death by her parents Peter & Helen Franks and her 6 siblings. Theresa is survived by her four daughters: Linda Luker Berry and her husband Trey, Cynthia Luker Knox and her husband John, Tamara Luker Rogers and her husband Randy, and Terri Luker Hampton and her husband James; 10 grandchildren: David, Austin and Emily Berry, John & Tom Luker, Ryan Rogers & Lauren Rogers Lind, Adam, Tabitha and Travis Brown; and 6 great-grandchildren: Townes Berry, Mack & Finn Rogers, Hank & Fern Lind, and Ben Brown.
Theresa was born on November 8, 1929, the first American born child to Peter and Helen Franks - first generation immigrants from Croatia. She had six siblings, and is survived by her brother Peter Franks, her sister Kathleen Trefethern, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She graduated from Ursuline Academy and pursued a variety of interests, including a career working as a real estate broker, managing numerous businesses, fishing, and walking on the beach collecting sand dollars, sea beans and sharks' teeth. She was proud to have been "born on the island" (BOI) and loved volunteering for various nonprofit organizations on her beloved island. She attended Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Galveston.
There will be no service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a charity of your choice.
