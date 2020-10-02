Funeral service for Pamela Brown will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 starting at 10:30am at Nassau Bay Baptist Church under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson, TX.
Funeral service for Johnase Edwards will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 starting at 12:00pm at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church under the direction of Fields Johnson Family Mortuary.
Homegoing service for Kenneth Gordon will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 starting at 11:00am at Jerusalem Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston, TX under the direction of Fields Johnson Family Mortuary.
Funeral service for Loretta Jones will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 starting at 11:00am at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Texas City, TX. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of McBride Funeral Home.
Visitation service for Daniel Lopez will be held on Sunday, October 4, 2020 starting at 8:00am with funeral service to follow on Monday at 10:00am at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, TX.
Graveside service for Robert Maxie will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 starting at 10:30am at Galveston Memorial Cemetery in Hitchcock, TX under the direction of Fields Johnson Family Mortuary.
Celebration of life service for Anna Nalewak will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 starting at 1:00pm at the Bayou Vista Community Center in Bayou Vista, TX.
Visitation service for David Thompson will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 starting at 9:00am at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, TX.
Memorial service for Robert Valdez Sr., will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 starting at 4:00pm at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston, TX.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.