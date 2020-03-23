Albert Garner was born on November 23, 1939 to H. C. and Alice Garner. He was a graduate of Lincoln High School, retiring from Galveston County Road and Bridge after decades of service. He was a faithful deacon at Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church. His unconditional love for his family and friends will greatly be missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Lee Etta Garner; son, Albert W. Garner, Jr. and sister, Hazel Venible.
He leaves to cherish his memory children, Everett Fields (Laura), Gail Smith, Lisa Mitchell and Aaron W. Garner; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 from 4:00-6:00pm at Mainland Funeral Home, 2711 Texas Ave. The Celebration of Life Services will be held on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Rising Star Baptist Church, 302 N. Oak St, Texas City with the visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. followed by the private funeral service at 11:00 a.m. He will be interred at Rising Star Cemetery, Texas City.
