TEXAS CITY — Ronald Todd (Ronnie) Williams of Texas City passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at HCA Healthcare (Mainland Hospital).
Ronnie was born in Galveston, TX on October 11, 1960 to Warren & Mary “Dottie” Williams.
Ronnie was educated in the LMISD school system and was a good-natured brother who enjoyed cooking, working on cars, caring for his mom and spending time with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren & Dottie, siblings, Damon, Denzil, Yvette and grandparents.
Ronnie is survived by his siblings, Gail, Warren “Bo”, Patsy and William “Scootie”, nephews, great nieces and nephews, numerous cousins and other relatives.
No services will be held due to COVID. He will be cremated and laid to rest with his mother & brother at Lakeview Cemetery.
