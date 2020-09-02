Gladys Louise Tolbert Woodard, 82, of League City, TX left the earthly world on the afternoon of Saturday, August 29, 2020 after suffering from the devastating attack of Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born to Jack M. and Ella Mae Shiflett Tolbert on June 30, 1938 in Weldon, Texas. She is a 1956 graduate of Texas City High School.
Gladys was proceeded in death by her husband Johnny of 57 years, who left the world in May of this year. The family felt Gladys and Johnny would not be separated for long after losing him– in all they were only apart 97 days and now they are together again.
She worked for the health district and at Dr. Paul Fine’s practice as the office manager until it closed. She also owned “Gifts Unique” boutique in Dickinson and until her sickness, she worked as a bus driver’s aide for CCISD.
Gladys is survived by 3 children, Paula Woodard-Knox (Frank), Brenda Kay Barchman (Donovan) and John “Jay” C. Woodard, Jr. (Mandy). As well as seven grandchildren – Josh Reagan, Brady Woodard, Jordan Reagan, Emily Woodard, Zane Knox, Jake Knox and Presley Woodard.
She is survived by Sister Fran Tolbert Morris (Lloyd) of Frisco, TX, brother Chet Tolbert (Betty) of Tomball, TX and sister-in-law Judith Ann Warco (George) of Greensville, South Carolina. One brother Mack Tolbert preceded her in death.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 6-8pm and the Celebration of Life will be Saturday, September 5, 2020 at noon. Both will be held at the Crowder Funeral Home at 1645 E Main Street in League City.
