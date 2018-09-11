Castro
Funeral Mass for Ofelia Castro will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at Calvary Catholic Mausoleum under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Snipes
Funeral services for Iris Snipes will be held at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Galveston under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Williams
Funeral services for Iris Williams will be held at 10 a.m. at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City.
