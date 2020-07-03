June 22, 1927 – June 28, 2020
Royce went home to Heaven on June 28, 2020 at the age of 93 at Bayou Pines Care Center in La Marque, Texas. Royce was born on June 22, 1927 to Sallie and Walter Harris in Timpson, Texas.
He was preceded in death by both parents and 5 siblings.
He is survived by his sister Willie Mae Burton; his daughter Fay Spinn and husband Todd; and grandchildren Trevor and Hayley Spinn. He is also survived by additional family members Sylvia and Tyler Martin, Joseph Mann, III, Courtney, Oliver and Emalyn Mann and Jada, Jay, Abby and Addison Adcock.
Royce will be forever remembered and loved by many for his thoughtful and caring ways and for proudly serving in the U.S. Navy from 1945-1955.
A private family graveside service was held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Houston National Cemetery.
