Bob Fullen lost his courageous battle with cancer on April 18, 2019. Bob was taken into the arms of his Lord and Savior, surrounded by his loving family.
Bob was born in Corsicana, Texas on September 5, 1933 to Opie and Augusta Mayo Fullen. As a child, his family moved wherever his father could find work in the East Texas Oil Fields. The Fullen family finally settled down in Galveston in 1947. This is where Bobby met the love of his life, Mary Louise Lopez. They were married July 3, 1952 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Galveston and would have celebrated 67 years of marriage this year.
Bob worked as a boilermaker, on the docks and at Lipton Tea before changing careers. He joined the Falstaff Brewing Company soon after it opened, where he served as the shipping supervisor for 24 years. He later obtained his real estate license where he bought and sold residential and business properties in Galveston. He owned and operated Fullen’s Florist, The Finest Washateria and Fullen’s Superior Cuts for 20 + years.
Bob was a faithful servant to God and to his community. He served as the Administrator for St. Patrick’s Church for 15 years, was an active member of the Men’s Club, Knights of Columbus and volunteered at Holy Rosary’s Food Bank. Bob also was a longtime member and served in many leadership roles for the Galveston Noon Optimist Club. For many years he was instrumental in organizing the St. Patrick’s Day Bazaar, the Noon Optimist Christmas Tree Lot and the Annual Prayer Breakfast which brought religious leaders/cultures together for a day of prayer and fellowship.
Bob and Mary were blessed with good health and good fortune for many years which allowed them to travel to many destinations around the world. Bob’s greatest times were spent on road trips with Mary, his brother & best buddy, Bill Fullen and his wife Karen. They enjoyed attending musicals, sightseeing, going to historical museums and visiting old cemeteries around the countryside. He also enjoyed fishing on the lake with his sons, keeping up with the world news, having coffee with his friends at the Hilton, playing his guitar, writing songs and spending time with his family.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Opie and Augusta Fullen; his sister, Laverne Kiff; his son, John Herold Fullen; his granddaughter, Stephanie Nicole Fullen; and daughter-in-law, Joann Pettit-Fullen.
Bob is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary; his children: Gary Wayne Fullen and wife Glenda, Ronald Dale Fullen and wife Julia, Linda Sue Kelly and husband Kyle, Debra Lynn Popovich and husband Daniel, Michael Douglas Fullen and wife Marianne, Mary Elizabeth Roark and husband Lance, James Patrick Fullen, Sharon Ann Mollenkopf and husband Kirk, Kenneth Ray Fullen and wife Gina, 26 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, his brother, Bill Fullen, sister-in-law, Karen Smith-Fullen, numerous nieces, nephews and two special childhood friends - Andy Paoli and Charles Alford.
Bob was a kind and loving man with the patience of a saint. He was fortunate to have many friends and those friends were fortunate to have him. He will be greatly missed by his family and all those who knew and loved him.
The Fullen family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 p.m., Thursday, April 25, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home followed by a Rosary at 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, April 26, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1010 35th St., followed by interment at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be his sons, Gary, Ronnie, Mike, Jimmy, Kenny and Bob’s brother, Bill Fullen.
The family would also like to express its gratitude to Stacey Hoffman of AMED for her compassionate care during our time of need.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Bobby’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
