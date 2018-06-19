Robert "Bob" Louis Colianni passed away June 9, 2018, with his wife by his side. He was born July 20, 1952, in McAllen, Texas, son of Violet Mae and Louis Colianni.
He graduated from Alvin High School in 1971 and then served two years in the U.S. Army. He worked as an operator at DuPont in Ingleside for 10 years and for Sterling Chemicals in Texas City for 25 years, retiring in 2014. He and his wife spent their retired years between fishing in Seadrift and relaxing on the Frio River.
He enjoyed playing softball, riding motorcycles with his 3 brothers, golfing with friends, and fishing with anyone. He passed his love of baseball onto his son, which he passed on to his children. He was a great father and adored his grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his parents, Bob is survived by his wife, Billie; son, Christopher (Jennifer); brothers, Mike (Debra), Jeff, and Vince (Teresa); grandchildren, Branson, Brooke, and Brynley; niece Kassidy; nephew, Lance; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
There will be a celebration of life service held on Saturday, June 23 at 1 p.m. located at Carnes Funeral Home. 409-986-9900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.