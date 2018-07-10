Aubrey Pruitt (Coach) Cole, 78, of League City, passed away on Sunday, July 8, 2018. Pruitt was born to Aubrey Woodrow and Ouita Cole in Friendswood, TX on August 24, 1939. He graduated from Friendswood HS in 1957. He graduated from the University of Houston with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1962 and then in 1969 completed a Master Degree in Physical Education.
Pruitt was a coach for 36 years retiring in 1994. The last 16 years of his career he coached at Friendswood HS as a football coach then the last 7 years was the Head Track Coach. He was a life time member of the Texas High School Coaches Association. In 2002 he was inducted into the Friendswood HS Hall of Honor as a former player and a former coach. In 2006, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame of the Gulf Coast Scholastic Track Coaches Association.
After retiring from coaching in 1994, Pruitt and his wife Margaret opened Street Smart Driving School. In 2013, Pruitt was chosen Teacher of the year by the Texas Driver Traffic Education Association.
Pruitt was a loving, generous man with a remarkable sense of humor. He always had a joke to tell or riddle with which to challenge friends and family. An avid sports fan, it wasn’t unusual for Pruitt to attend back-to-back-to-back high school football games. He loved the Houston Texans and hated the Dallas Cowboys. He enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and adored his wife, Margaret. He was universally loved by all who knew him.
Pruitt was preceded in death by his parents, Aubrey and Ouita Cole.
He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Margaret Northcutt Cole; children, Rick Homer of League City, TX, Sheree Coleman and husband Jeff of Fort Worth, TX, De’ Ette Cole and husband Steve Versteeg of San Antonio, TX, Lonnie Cole and wife Geri of Spring, TX, and Randy Cole and wife Katie of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren, Jennifer DuPree and husband Eric, Chandler Coleman, Caleb Coleman and wife Vanessa, Madeline Nelson and husband Darren, Richard Homer, Lonnie Cole Jr., Aubrie Cole, and Vincent Cole; great grandchildren, Owen, Callie and Dylan DuPree, and Ridley and Perci Nelson.
Friends are cordially invited to attend a visitation with the family on Thursday, July 12, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Jeter Memorial Funeral Home, 311 N. Friendswood Dr., Friendswood, TX 77546, (281) 992-7200.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 13, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at Friendswood Friends Church, 502 S. Friendswood Dr., Friendswood, TX 77546, with Rev. David Bridges officiating. Interment will follow at Friends Cemetery in Friendswood.
Condolences may be sent to the Cole family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at www.jeterfuneralhome.com.
