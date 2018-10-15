Funeral services for Tuesday, October 16, 2018 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter Email Facebook Twitter Email Print Save BlankenshipFuneral services for Clifford Blankenship will be held at 7 p.m. at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for Reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGalveston woman dies after crashGrand jury no-bills woman accused of wrecking cyclesBicyclist hit by car in League City diesMan accused of sexually assaulting Santa Fe childLa Marque police investigating late night shootingFamily files suit against district over football injuryCoast Guard searching for man who fell from ferryMan accused of assaulting senior with dementiaTwo dead, two missing in weekend drowning incidentsAnother woman accuses UTMB of racial discrimination CollectionsPhotos: League City breaks Guinness World RecordPhotos: Hurricane Michael affects Galveston surfPhotos: Astros pre-ALCS WorkoutPhotos: Texans 20, Bills 13Photos: Texans 19, Cowboys 16Photos: Dickinson vs Clear Creek FootballPhotos: Astros ALDS Game 1Photos: Astros ALDS Game 2Photos: Houston 41, Tulsa 26Photos: Friendswood vs Foster Football CommentedMake Kavanaugh, Ford take primetime polygraph tests (117)Vote Cruz to stop socialist takeover of America (95)Beto should be careful of calling out transgressions (66)Mainland cities consider subterranean solution to flooding (59)I'll vote my Christian conscious on Election Day (56)Beto O'Rourke draws crowd of more than 1,300 (56)Kavanaugh is a threat to our national security (51)Women should vote accordingly on Election Day (46)Kavanaugh hearing shows the swamp is still full (38)Let's fire Randy Weber and hire Adrienne Bell (36)
