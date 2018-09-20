Eugene Harvey

GALVESTON—Eugene Harvey, 61, departed this life on Wednesday, September 19, 2018, at his residence. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470

Inger O. Williams

GALVESTON—Inger O. Williams, 99, received her reward of eternal rest on Thursday, September 20, 2018, seven days before her 100th birthday at his residence surrounded by her family. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470

