Mrs. Margaret Marie Bouquet passed from this life Friday morning, October 15, 2021, in League City.
Born April 28, 1934 in Victoria, Texas, Mrs. Bouquet had been a resident of Santa Fe since 1962, previously of Galveston. She had a passion for quilting and was a member of Arcadia First Baptist Church, where she was a nursery Sunday school teacher for 20 years, retiring in 1989. Wanting to continue to help her community after retiring, Margaret began volunteer work at HIS Ministries and continued volunteering for over 20 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Homer Milton and Elnora (Hall) Allen; husband, Horace Bouquet; brother, Harold Allen; sisters, Beulah Dunaway and Dorothy Bouquet.
Survivors include her son, Kenneth Wayne Bouquet and wife, Patricia of Santa Fe; daughters, Mary Jane Bouquet of Santa Fe, Carol Bouquet Woods and husband, Bennett of Missouri City; brother, Marvin Allen of Galveston; sister, Mary Lou Baily of Paris, Arkansas; 5 granddaughters, Megan Grove, Lena Castro and husband, Robert, Traci Cranfill and husband, Jay, Norah and Makaila Woods; 7 great-grandchildren, Austin, Reagan, Cannen, Kynan, MaKenna, Reave, and Jace.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 18, 2021, at Arcadia First Baptist Church, 14828 Highway 6, Santa Fe, Texas, with Pastor Joshua McDonald officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Robert Castro, Jr., Jay Cranfill, Cannen Gaona, Kynan Gaona, Sergia Garcia, Jason Gillum, Earl Routh and Bennett Woods.
Visitation with the family will be from 6:00 — 8:00 p.m. Monday in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Margaret’s name to Arcadia First Baptist Church Nursery renovation, Post Office Boxes 128, Santa Fe, Texas 77517 or H.I.S. Ministries, Post Office Box 1426, Santa Fe, Texas 77510. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
