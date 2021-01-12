GALVESTON — Jefferson David Huddleston, 73, a proud B.O.I. was born October 7th 1947. He passed away January 1, 2021 at his deer lease in Fredericksburg. This was his wish to be at one of the places he loved. He had been hunting there since he was 14 and had many good memories growing up with Dan Crenwelge, the owner of the lease.
David was preceded in death by his parents “Big” Dave and Betty Lou Huddleston. He is survived by his loving wife Janice, his sister Jacque Vasquez (Eddie), and children Dana Hernandez (Ricky), Shawn Huddleston, Darren Wright (Sherilyn), and Shane Wright. Grandchildren Mitchell and Jada Parks, Jonathan and Samantha Wright, Tyler and Zac Caminade, and Brittney Strimple, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
David enjoyed several careers. Construction, shrimping and a bait camp. He retired from Valero in Texas City.
David was an avid fisherman, belonging to SETSFA -South East Texas Sports Fishing Association since it’s started. Little Dave was always after that huge shark, winning many tournaments in his career. His favorite tournaments were Hall of Fame, Tackle Time and The Big, The Bad and The Ugly. Duck and deer hunting were also a huge passion. David loved the Turning Point Drum Tournament since it’s inception 18 years ago. He enjoyed taking the physically challenged out for a day, just to see their smiles. The young and old melted his ole heart. He loved to share his knowledge of all with any “youngster” who would listen.
A special thanks goes to Tracy Chollett, Dutch Kueteman and Daniel Solis for always being there for him.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Turning Point Gulf Coast P.O. Box 626, Port Bolivar, Texas 77650 or a charity of your choice.
Following Davids wishes he will be cremated. A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to Covid.
