TEXAS CITY, TX — Roy Vernon Miller passed peacefully into Heaven on March 26, 2022 at the age of 94. He was born on November 13, 1927 to Vernon and Viola Miller in Brownsville, Texas. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and uncle to his family. He was an active member of The First Christian Church in Texas City and loved his church family.
Roy proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. He took great pride in being an American and a Veteran.
Roy was a hard worker and was employed at Monsanto and Sterling Chemical for 35 years until retirement. He made many lifelong friends throughout his years of employment there.
Roy enjoyed spending time with friends, neighbors and family. He had an affinity for travel, was interested in cars, trucks, bulldozers, cranes and just about anything that moved. Roy was a native Texan and proudly loved country music, dancing, Willie Nelson and Whataburger. Undoubtedly, what he loved most was Dolores, his wife of 62 years and the life and family they built together.
Roy is survived by his daughters, Cheryl Allen with husband, Barry of Texas City; Gaye Jones with husband, Doug of Kingwood; grandchildren, Mark Allen with wife, Cortney; Matt Allen, Jonathan Allen with wife, Carrie; Max Montegut, IV with wife, Monica; Shelby Hawkins, with husband, Aaron; great-grandchildren, Asli Allen; Lauren Slovak with husband, Jonathan; Brianna Allen; Caleb and Joshua Allen; Jackson and Austin Montegut; and Teagan and Callum Hawkins.
Roy was preceded in death by his wife Dolores, his parents, Vernon and Viola Miller, his sisters, Madge Villines, and Alice Penton.
A heartfelt thank you to family friend and caregiver, Sadie Gonzales for helping us care for Roy.
A Memorial Service will be held at First Christian Church in Texas City on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 10:00am with visitation following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to The First Christian Church, 2400 21st Street N., Texas City, Texas. 77590
