June 17, 1933 - April 17, 2020
Mrs. Julia Mae Wright Benford, 86, wife of Reverend D.N. Benford, Sr., pastor of Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church, passed away on Thursday of last week at her home with her family. She was a 61-year member of Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church. She was also a longtime educator, retiring from the Galveston Independent School District. She is now resting.
A visitation for Mrs. Benford will be held Friday, April 24, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m at Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church in Texas City. Funeral services for Mrs. Benford will be held Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., with a visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Rising Star Cemetery in La Marque.
The eulogy will be delivered by Reverend D.N. Benford, Sr.
