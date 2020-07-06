Celia "Sally" Losoya Salazar, beloved wife and daughter passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the age of 44 at Tomball Regional Medical Center. Funeral Mass will be 1:00pm Wednesday July 8, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Galveston under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5:0-0pm until 8:00pm where a rosary will be recited at 6:30pm.
Sally was born May 21, 1976 in Eagle Pass, Texas to Jesus Losoya and Celia Herrera Losoya. She grew up in Galveston where she went to school and graduated Ball High School, Class of 1994. She attended Galveston College and graduated with an Associate of Applied Science in Accounting. Her laugh was contagious and genuine. She loved music, butterflies and bingo.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Eloy Salazar and her father Jesus Losoya.
"The righteous perish, and no one takes it to heart; the devout are taken away, and no one understands that the righteous are taken away to spare evil.
Those who walk uprightly enter into peace; they find rest as they lie in death." Isaiah 57:1-2
