TEXAS CITY—
Mrs. Frances G. Thompson, 85, of Texas City passed away on November 3, 2019.
On August 6, 1934 in Galveston, TX Frances G. Thompson was born.
She is survived by her children: Deborah Thompson (Reggie), Norma Spells (Anthony), Charles (Demeta) Thompson, Abdule Thompson; grandchildren: Anthony and Antrice; great-grandchildren: Shaniah, NaCoya, Chloe, and Roman as well as a host of other relatives and friends.
Homegoing services will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Sanford Temple COGIC, 5508 Phillips St., Texas City.
The visitation service will begin at 9:00am, followed by the funeral service at 11:00am. Interment to follow services at Rising Star Cemetery.
