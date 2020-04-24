Shirley “Mamaw” Jean McKinney 78 passed at her residence on April 23, 2020 after battling for many years a lung disease, and Alzheimer’s. She was born November 3, 1941 in Madisonville, Texas to Ruby and Oscar Goss.
Shirley was preceded in death by both parents, Sister Barbara Smith, and daughter Shirle Clark
She is survived by daughter Tina and husband Steve Costello of La Marque, Texas granddaughter Brandy and husband Kemond Brister of Texas City, Texas great granddaughter Cierra and great great grandson Da’Mir among other numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren
A private cremation was conducted under the direction of Bay Area Funeral Home. A balloon release will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.