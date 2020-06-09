Vera Beatrice Hope, age 84 of Santa Fe, Texas passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at HCA Mainland Center Hospital in Texas City, Texas. Vera was born April 8, 1936 in Louise, Texas and was a longtime resident of Santa Fe.. She worked many years as a frozen food manager for Texas Super till she retired. Vera was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and will be dearly missed. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Hope Sr.; granddaughter, Kimberly Hope; brother, Jimmie Roller; sisters, Jennie Womack and Effie Peck.
Vera is survived by her sons, Jesse Hope Jr., Dwayne Hope and wife Kimberly; her daughter, Terri Peralez and her husband Richard; grandchildren, Matthew Hope, Evan Nichols, Jessica Peralez, Jake Peralez and Ethan Hope; great grandchildren, Dustin Hope, Rylie, Henry and Jack Nichols.
A Graveside Service will be held at 5:00 PM Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the Confederate Cemetery in Alvin, Texas.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Scott Family, 1421 East Hwy. 6, Alvin, Texas 77511. (281) 585-1000. www.scottfuneralhome.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.