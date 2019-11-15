James “Jimmy” Lawrence Brooks, born to James W Brooks and Hattie Winn Brooks, in Galveston, TX on January 7, 1941. His family relocated to La Marque, TX where he started elementary school and later moved to Madisonville, TX. James graduated as Salutatorian from Marian Anderson High School, Madisonville, TX in 1958. Upon graduating from high school James returned to Galveston, the city he loved and made his home.
James worked at UTMB when he returned to Galveston and at the Tin Smelter in Texas City. He later found a job he loved, working as a longshoreman with Local 851 and later Local 20, with over 31 years of service.
On May 21, 1994, James married Joyce Price, to this union no children was born, however, they successfully combined two families and had five children.
Left to cherish James’ memories are spouse, Joyce; one daughter and son-in-law, Janean and Terry Thomas of Houston TX; one son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Tracey Price of Grand Prairie TX. Eight grandchildren, Brandon (Robin) Brooks of Burleson TX, Adrian Price of Athen TX, Tomi Brooks of Houston TX, Brittany, Elliott, and Christopher White of Portsmouth VA, Eriq and Christian Price of Grand Prairie TX; 2 great-grandsons and eight godchildren. One brother, Gerald Lewis and his mother Mattie Latigue; mother-in-law, Carrie Wilson; sister and brother-in-law Doris and Billy Drisdell all of Texas City TX. A special niece, Ann Boney of Bryan TX; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Also cherishing his memories are extended family Farah and Dominq Vann of Arlington TX, Melvin Brydlon of La Marque TX, Michael, Rose and Marcus Griggs, Carolyn Brydlon and Gabriel Tavor all of Texas City TX. Special friends Marie Collins of Texas City, James and Betty Dotson, Barbara Steadham, June Edwards, Tony Johnson all of Galveston TX, and James Mosby of CA.
There will be a viewing at Wynn Funeral Home, 602 32nd Street, Galveston on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 3 to 6 p.m.
Homegoing celebration will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Fellowship Baptist Church, 312 Rose St., Texas City, TX with Pastor Dewayne Carpenter officiating. The viewing will begin at 10 a.m. with a service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock.
