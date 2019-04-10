Mr. Jasper Norman Victoria, age 84, passed away April 1st, 2019 in Texas City.
Mr. Victoria was born August 28th, 1934 in Texas City.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, April 12th, 2019 at 7 p.m. and a Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 13th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. at New Macedonia Baptist Church, 6619 Prino Street, Hitchcock, Texas 77563. The following burial will be located at Hayes Grace Memorial Cemetery, 10708 Hwy 6, Santa Fe, Texas 77510. Pastor Laban Kimble will officiate the service.
