GALVESTON — Gustavo Hernandez, Sr., age 97, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Jennie Sealy Hospital. He was born on December 29, 1924 in Eagle Pass, Texas. He served his country in the U.S. Army during WW II in the European Theater. He was a lifetime member of Carpenter's Local #526, where he worked for over 40 years. He was also a member of VFW Post 880. He was a devout Catholic and was a member of Holy Family Parish. He will be sadly missed by all of those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents Sabas and Ines Hernandez; wife Magdalena Hernandez; son David Hernandez; sisters Mary Camano and Minerva Lozano; brothers Rodolfo Hernandez, Guillermo Hernandez and Jose Hernandez.
He is survived by his children: Gustavo Hernandez Jr. and wife Mary, Ricardo Hernandez, Humberto Hernandez, Oscar Hernandez, Roldofo Hernandez and wife Nancy, Norma Buckley and husband Marcus and Mary Magdalena Hernandez; grandchildren: Monica, Adrienne, Stephanie, Matthew, Esmeralda, Gustavo and Belinda; great-grandchildren: Felicity and Logan; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., with a Rosary to begin at 6:00 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 10:00 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Gustavo Hernandez, Jr., Ricardo Hernandez, Humberto Hernandez, Gustavo R. Hernandez, William Anthony Hernandez III and Rodolfo Hernandez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.