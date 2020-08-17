Jeffery Scott Vasquez, 57, of Texas City passed away at his residence on Sunday, August 16, 2020. He was born September 6, 1962 in Texas City and was a lifelong resident.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Jo Lynn Vasquez, two sons: Nick Vasquez (Dana) and Jeffery Vasquez, II (Rhiannon) and his four grandchildren.
He served 12 years with the Army National Guard. Jeffery retired from the City of La Marque and was currently working for Galveston County. He loved working in his garage fixing things. Jeffery loved his grandchildren and was always there for anyone that needed help.
Jeffery’s wishes were to be cremated and no services.
