E.L. (Coonie) Decou, much loved father of Melinda Jones, Lorraine Richardson and Jackie Decou, passed peacefully March 18. He was 91.
He enjoyed his grandchildren: Chad Jones, Clare Liguori, Ross Richardson, Ryan Richardson, Tia James Saragoza and Talia Funkhouser and great-grandchildren: Mia Jones, Carter Jones, Emily Richardson, Emery Hundley, Evan McGraw, Grace Saragoza, Isabel Saragoza, Savas Saragoza IV and Kaiden Prall.
He is preceded in death by his second wife, Bernice Decou and survived by his first wife and mother of his children, Irene Springer.
Mr. Decou started life on a farm in Opelousas, Louisiana, the son of sharecroppers. He supported his family well, first as a pipefitter and later as landscaping business owner.
No service has been arranged at this time.
