John Oscar Anderson III, 83, passed away November 19, 2018 in College Station.
John was born on March 3, 1935, in St. Mary’s Infirmary in Galveston, Texas, to John O. Anderson, Jr., and Florence Adele Tacquard Anderson, both of Hitchcock, Texas. He attended Stewart Elementary School in Hitchcock and then attended Kirwin High School in Galveston, Texas, graduating in 1953. He attended Victoria Junior College for the next two years on a football scholarship receiving an Associate in Arts degree in pre-engineering. While attending Victoria College he was president of the student body in 1954-55 and a member of Phi Theta Kappa. He moved to Houston, Texas, in 1955, where he worked in commercial construction while attending the University of Houston, where he received a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering in 1961. He worked for Brown and Root as a structural designer and for various other construction companies in the Houston area as estimator and project manager until 1989. He moved back to Hitchcock where he owned and operated Hitchcock Feed and Supply, became a certified Master Gardener in 1990 and then joined the U. S. Peace Corps in 1993. John was sent to Jamaica to work in their national Hillside Agriculture Program where his duty was to encourage and help local farmers plant fruit trees and coffee in the mountains instead of vegetable crops which cause erosion on the hillsides. While in Jamaica John met and married Shirley Dennis Carmack, a Peace Corps volunteer from Bozeman, Montana. Upon completion of their duty in Jamaica they returned to the United States and settled in Texas City, Texas, where they lived for the next ten years. Their home is now outside Burton near Brenham, Texas, where they have lived since December of 2004.
John was an avid gardener, fisherman, high power rifle competitor, hunter, and he loved to cook both at home and for Friday Senior Day sponsored by Burton Bridge Ministries at his church. He also enjoyed gunsmithing and carving decorative waterfowl and other bird decoys. He was a member of the Galveston County Master Gardener Association since 1990, Bluebonnet Master Gardener Association, Washington County Shooting Club, Life Member and Past President of the Texas State Rifle Association and Benefactor Member of the National Rifle Association and a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ in Burton, TX. Recently John was recognized as the Humanitarian of the Year by the Hermann Son’s Lodge of Burton.
John was preceded in death by his parents and both sets of grandparents. He is survived by his wife Shirley, of 25 years, his daughter Anita and husband John Korte of Panama, stepsons David Carmack and wife Lisa of Holliston, Massachusetts, Scott Carmack and wife Tracy of Norman, Oklahoma, Lance Berg and wife Mary of Austin. He is also survived by his sisters Mary Pitts of Texas City, Dorothy Childress and husband Donald of Hitchcock, Carol Ann Smith and husband John of Dripping Springs, and brother Michael Anderson and wife Sandy of Alvin. Also surviving are his grandson Christopher Rogers and wife Sydney, along with great grandchildren Sofia and Phillip Rodgers of San Antonio, and granddaughter Ashley Rodgers of New Zealand. He is also survived by 8 nieces and nephews and their families.
A memorial service will be held December 16 at 2:00 p.m. at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 516 N. Colorado St., Burton, TX 77835.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be given to St. John’s UCC, Burton Bridge Ministries, or the Washington County Healthy Living Association.
Funeral arrangements for John Oscar Anderson III are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 West Main, Brenham. To post a tribute to the family, visit www.memorialoakschapel.com.
