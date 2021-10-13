Pending services for Thursday, October 14, 2021 Oct 13, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Michael Ray McCraven SANTA FE — Michael Ray McCraven, age 68, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021. Service arrangements are entrusted to Hayes Funeral Home. (409)925-3501 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesAfter three arrests, Galveston cop pleads guilty to bond violationsGalveston considers dropping Hospitality ER over costsTooth fairies rejoice: Regrowing teeth could become a reality'Killing Fields' suspect released from prison after eight yearsFormer Galveston officer gets deferred sentence after guilty pleaNonprofits receive $1.25 million in surprise grants from Galveston CountyTwo drown in water near Bolivar PeninsulaCity of Galveston considers selling high-value 61st Street landPolice asking for help in search for missing manGalveston's renter occupied housing nears 60 percent CollectionsIn Focus: 2021 Daily News Press RunIn Focus: Astros ALDS Game 1In Focus: Clear Springs vs Clear Falls High School FootballIn Focus: Patriots 25, Texans 222021 Daily News Press Run WinnersIn Focus: Astros & White Sox ALDS WorkoutIn Focus: Astros ALDS Game 2In Focus: Clear Creek vs Dickinson High School FootballIn Focus: Astros Tuesday ALDS WorkoutIn Focus: Clear Lake vs Clear Springs High School Football CommentedGuest commentary: Texas unleashes bounty hunters on women (91) Although natural immunity exists, health experts say inoculation is safer (81) Daily News editor helping rip the country apart (77) GOP's anti-science agenda bad for Texas and Texans (77) Guest commentary: Congress should follow Randy Weber's lead on our economy (61) Question of the Week: How do you feel about natural immunity against COVID? (43) I'd prefer my newspaper, not print conspiracy theories (40) Question of the Week: Should the president be able to create federal mandates that require businesses to require employees to be vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID tests? (40) Guest commentary: Republican Party fostering a tyranny of the minority (39) On Constitution Day, pledge to fight socialist dogma (32)
