Harriett Jane Lilley Patterson

Janie Patterson, age 77, a long-time resident of La Marque Texas, was called home after a long battle with Alzheimer’s, to be with her Lord and Savior on her late husband’s birthday, Tommy Patterson. How he got gifted with her twice speaks volumes about the grace of God.
Born in 1942, in Alvin, Texas, Janie was the 1960 Homecoming Queen of Santa Fe High School. She was an excellent homemaker, wife, mother and sister. Periodically she worked as a receptionist at an insurance agency and healthcare offices in the Galveston County area.
She is the loving and devoted mother to her son, Tom Patterson from Boerne, TX, and her daughter, Annette Patterson Gardner from Austin, TX. She especially loved her role as grandmother to Brian Gardner from Austin, TX and Justin Gardner from Dallas, TX. She loved her extended family deeply and loved spending time with her brothers Victor Whitley from Grand Prairie, TX and late brother Frank Lilley from Kingsland, TX, sister-in-law’s, several nephews, a niece and many cousins.
Janie made friends everywhere she went, and her warm, unconditional love was felt by all. Her nature and temperament shadowed the fruits of the spirit better than most. And her children will testify she never had an ill word about anybody.
A celebration of her life and the love she shared will be held at Cibolo Creek Church, 30395 Ralph Fair Rd, Fair Oaks Ranch, TX 78015 on Saturday, October 12th beginning at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers please give generously, like Janie did with all of us, to: Still Water Christian Camp for Children in memory of Janie Patterson: www.stillwatersportscamp.com
