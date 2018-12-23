Dent
Graveside services for Willard Dent will be held at 10:45 a.m. at the Houston National Cemetery with military honors under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home of Galveston.
Jackson
Graveside services for Curtis Jackson Sr. will be held at 2:15 p.m. at the Houston National Cemetery with military honors under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.