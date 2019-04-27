After battling Parkinson, Pulmonary & Cardiac Disease, William "Bill" Mann passed away on April 17, 2019 at the age of 85. Born on August 20, 1933 in Barstow, Texas he resided in Texas City.
Bill served in the United States-Air Force from 1951-1953. After leaving the military, Bill worked in multiple fields till he moved to Texas City in 1972 where he owned and operated M & M Transport and later Bill's Truck Service. He was a mechanic and State Vehicle and Commercial Inspector.
His loves of drag racing led him to racing with the NHRA sports where he drove a 1963 Corvette running super gas quarter mile. He also was a huge fan of the Oklahoma Sooner football sport.
Bill leaves behind a companion and wife of 30 years Aletha Donaho-Mann of Texas City; daughter Wendy Anne Mann of Houston; step-son Christopher A. Donaho of Houston; granddaughter Asher Donaho of Jones Creek; and sister Margie "Shin" Corey of New Braunsfels, Texas.
The family would like to acknowledge Debbie and Ray Lasch who were included as family that shared love and care for him.
Bill also loved and cherished his Shitz Zu dog; Layla who laid beside him in the ICU as he was passing.
At his request, he was cremated on April 22, 2019 and there will be no memorial or service.
The family would like to thank the nurses in the ICU at Mainland Medical, Dr. Rashid Neurology, Bay Area House Calls, Jennifer PA and Ron Randall PA, Home Options Becky RN, Dr. Acharya & Dr. Dharma of Cardio Vascular Specialist of Texas and Dr. Jose Cantu of Mainland Pulmonary.
