June 5, 1931 - July 7, 2019
Mr. L.C. Winston, Sr., 88, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019. Mr. Winston was born June 5, 1931 in Rosebud, Texas.
Funeral services for Mr. Winston will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Rising Star Baptist Church in Texas City, with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be held Monday, July 15, 2019, at the Houston National Cemetery. Pastor D.N. Benford will be the eulogist.
