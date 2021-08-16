LEAGUE CITY — Sylvia Friedsam, 71, of League City passed away July 27, 2021 at her residence.
Sylvia was born December 27, 1949 in Fort Worth, TX. Her adoptive parents were Vernon H. and Bonnie M. Sanders. The family moved to Galveston and Mrs. Friedsam graduated from Ball High School in 1968. She worked for the Galveston County Auditor’s Office for 47 years. She was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church in LaMarque.
She loved going to lunch with the Ball High School ‘66 Ladies, working out with the Nestler Center “Mermaids”, volunteering time to Back Pack Buddies, and meeting with her garden club.
Sylvia was happiest spending time with her family, namely her six grandchildren. She attended their volleyball and basketball games, as well as many other events and school functions. “Nanny” loved decorating for and celebrating holidays with her “babies.” Her favorite pastime was floating the Comal River.
She is preceded in death by husband, Harold Friedsam Jr. in 2015 and parents.
She is survived by daughter, Melissa Haden and husband Kevin of The Woodlands, TX; son, Jason Legate of Washington D.C.; daughter, Sara Smith and husband Samuel of League City, TX and grandchildren, Ally and Bella Haden, Joshua and Natalie Redmond, and Savannah and Jackson Smith.
Memorial Services will be held at Queen of Peace Catholic Church on August 27, 2021, at 2:00 pm.
