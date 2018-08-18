Virginia F. Jordan was born in the hills of Smith County Tennessee on September 21, 1923 to William Alton and Bessie Cavanaugh Meador.
She lived in the West Point area until age 17 when she moved with her mother to Galveston, Texas where they joined her brother James who had secured employment on the Texas coast. She is a graduate of Ball High School class of 1941. Upon graduation, she joined the Nurse Cadet Corps, a governmental agency that would cover the coast of nursing school for young women who would serve in the military medical units treating wounded soldiers. The war ended while Virginia was still a student, but the Corps continued to provide for her nursing training. She graduated in 1946 from the University of Texas Medical Branch as a registered nurse.
She married George S. Jordan, Jr. of Galveston, Texas on February 14, 1947. As they had their 4 children, Virginia worked as a private nurse for island families and at St Mary’s hospital. She later took a job at UTMB as a staff nurse and she was promoted to head nurse of Pavilion three, a floor that took care of OB/GYN and regular surgery patients. She retired after 25 years and was able to do what she loved most, travel and take care of her family.
Though the marriage ended, Virginia stayed close to the Jordan family for many years; always there to lend a hand through times of trouble or celebrate the achievements of nieces and nephews. Virginia was known to be the voice of reason in any crises, the neighborhood nurse for minor injuries or the ride to the hospital for the more major issues. She was greatly loved by her patients, neighbors, her children’s friends, and of course her family.
Mrs. Jordan passed away on August 10, 2018, at the home of her oldest daughter in Austin, Texas surrounded by her children; including former-daughter-in-law Heather Watts.
She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings James Meador and Frances Echol; and grandson Christopher Jordan.
She is survived by her four children; Gloria “Jean” Jordan, Barbara Carlson (John), George Jordan III, and Linda Roberts-Hall (Dennis); five grandchildren, Sammy, Jason, Karen, Travis and Tyler; three of the great-grand children living in Austin, Nathan, Alyssa, and Mason; and many more beloved friends and family both in Texas and Tennessee.
She will be cremated and laid to rest in Galveston County Memorial Park at a later date.
Condolences may be left at www.cookwaldenforestoaks.com
