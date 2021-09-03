LEAGUE CITY — Mr. Gary B. Scott, 85, passed from this life Monday afternoon, August 30, 2021, in Clear Lake.
Gary was born February 8, 1936 in Portland, Oregon to Homer and Nadine Scott. He loved to work in his shop and build things with his hands. Gary was witty, kind, caring and appreciated the company of his dogs. He loved telling stories, was quick with a joke and enjoyed flirting with the ladies. Gar served in the Coast Guard for 33 years, starting right out of high school, out of post-retirement boredom, Gary then spent 12 years with the Merchant Marines.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Nadine Scott and his favorite four-legged companions, Chewy and Sheba.
Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Shirley Scott, his four daughters and sons-in-law, Troy and Lisa Kenworthy, Danny and Camille Heffernan, Dale and Gloria Thornton and Danielle Scott, his 12 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 2 step-grandchildren.
A private cremation was conducted under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
Per Gary’s request, his ashes will be spread over the beautiful Oregon coast at the Coast Guard base in Garibaldi at Tillamook.
