GALVESTON—Rose Virginia Holmes Collins (Fennie) went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 13, 2018 at the home of her daughter Lisa Renee Collins after losing her fight against Breast Cancer.
Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday December 22, 2018 at Macedonia Baptist Church with visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
Rose was born in Boyce , Louisiana on January 31, 1940 to late Richard and Rosa Mae Holmes.
Rose is preceded in death by her Mother & Father Richard and Rosa Mae Holmes, two brothers Larry and Richard Holmes, and a sister Maxine Clark, three Aunts, Lillian Norwood, Verlene Smith of Alexandria, LA & Mattie Anders of Galveston, TX and one Uncle Willie Dorey of Houston, TX.
Rose leaves to cherish her memories four children, Darrell W. Collins (Cynthia) of Texas City, TX, Wanda L. Bernard (Walter) Houston, TX. Harold D. Collins (Lori), La Marque, TX and Lisa Renee Collins of Galveston.
Rose is survived by one sister Isabella Wilson (Howard) of San Diego, CA. Rose also leaves 11 grandchildren, Dwight D. Collins (Jessica), Rodney Bernard, Desmond Collins, Christopher Bernard (Brigette) Jeremy Collins, Tyson Collins, Harold Collins, Jr., Jasmine Collins, Kerry Turner, Joshua Collins, Nakisha Turner. 15 Great-Grandchildren Tierra, Jazelle, Taylor, Caleb, Payten, Dwright Jr., Nariah, King, Zion, Mandy, A’sia, Kierra, Kerri, Keyonna, Kemauri. One Great-great Grandchild, Kiden, a very special cousin Harvey McKinney and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A special thanks goes to Dignity Hospice of Houston, TX.
