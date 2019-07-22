Debra Jean Smith, 62, a born resident of Texas City, Texas died on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Debra was born on September 27, 1956 to Geneva Wilson-Brown and Victor William Brown.
Funeral Services will be Thursday, July 25, 2019. Visitation is from 10-11:00 a.m. with 11:00 a.m. Funeral Services at Carnes Funeral Home – Texas City, 3100 Gulf Freeway, TX 77591. Interment to follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.
