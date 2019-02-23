Alberto De La Garza, Jr. 68 of Galveston, TX relocated to Heaven Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston, TX.
A Prayer Service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, February 24, 2019 at New Life Fellowship Church, 6328 Avenue P 1/2, Galveston, TX 77551. Funeral Services are 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 25, 2019 at New Life Fellowship Church with Graveside services immediately following at Calvary Cemetery, 2506-65th Street, Galveston, Texas 77551.
Alberto “Boy” De La Garza, Jr. was a loving husband; father, brother, son, grandfather, great-grandfather and a friend to all who loved him. After 24 years in the business, he was given the opportunity in 1998 to purchase the company and became the proud owner of Albert’s Piling Company for a total of 44 years in the piling business. Alberto was the kind of man who enjoyed being a homebody; a man that loved his family and grandchildren; a man that always opened his home to all who stopped for a visit. He was passionate about his Houston Astros and was thrilled when they won the World Series in 2017.
Alberto De La Garza, Jr. is preceded in death by his father Alberto De La Garza, Sr. (La Casita), siblings, Patricia Ana (Pat) Torres, Andres (Andy) De La Garza, and Jesus Pablo (Paul) De La Garza.
Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, Bertha De La Garza, his children David (Silvia) De La Garza, Sandra (Nick) Lopez and Ronaldo (Fabiola) De La Garza; grandchildren, Veronica De La Garza, Crystal Moreno, David De La Garza, Jr., Erika Tovar, Victoria De La Garza, Samuel De La Garza, Natalie Lopez, Ronaldo De La Garza, Jr. and Naomi De La Garza; great-grandchildren, Neola Moreno and Jonah Moreno; his Mother, Jesusa De La Garza, sister, Elvira (Lucio) Camacho; brother Eddie (Evelyn) De La Garza; numerous nieces, nephews and lots of other relatives.
On Behalf of the family, thank you for keeping our family in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn our beloved father. We will miss him dearly and rejoice in knowing we will see him again one day.
