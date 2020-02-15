Barbara Ann Popple, 74, of Texas City, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020, at UTMB Galveston.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 18, 2020 with a visitation from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City, Texas.
Barbara was born February 8, 1946, in Wellsville, N.Y. to Audrey and Jerry Green. She was a mother and beloved wife who had various occupations throughout her life.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Audrey and Jerry Green; sister Ellen; brothers, Harold and Robert Barber; brothers, Jere, William, Bruce, and John Green and various nephews.
Survivors include Loving Husband of 37 years, Richard Popple; sons, Wade W. Lord Jr. (Sherry) of Bacliff, Floyd R. Lord, Samuel W. Lord (Ray) of Clarksville, TN., Scott A. Lord (Cheree) of Alvin, and Charles A. Lord (Jennifer) of San Leon; sister, Bonnie Radford (Richard), and grandchildren, Paul Garza, Gene Lord, Wesley Lord (Jessica), Kathleen Lord (Jacob), Cassandra and Sabrina Lord; great grandchildren, Axle and Dawson Young, and Nolan Warren.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or St. Josephs Indian School (Chamberlin, S.D.).
