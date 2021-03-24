Stephanie Dion Booth

WEBSTER — Stephanie Weeks Booth, 50, of Webster, formerly of Galveston, died March 19, 2021. Stephanie is survived by her husband Mark Booth; children Alicia Booth, Mark Booth II, and Austin. Funeral services will be 11AM Friday, March 26, 2021, at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City. The family will receive visitors 5PM-7PM on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will be held 12:30PM Monday, March 29, 2021 at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster.
Visit carnesfuneralhome.com for additional obituary information.
