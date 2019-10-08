Connie Marie Webb-Elder was born on March 27, 1958 in Galveston, Texas to Ella Sue Webb and the late James Webb, Sr.
Connie was baptized and attended Compton Church of God in Christ. She retired as a Healthcare Provider after 20 years. All of her childhood memories were spent in Galveston, Texas. Connie was well loved and known as the “Kool Aid Cup Lady” in her neighborhood.
She leaves to cherish her memories her husband Charles Elder; two children, Ebony Spiller and Garry Spiller; her mother, Ella S. Webb; her brothers, Andrew Webb and Ronald Webb; her sisters, Anesha Randle, Sharon Ohonba, and Sonya Price; one grandchild, Arielle Spiller and two great grandchildren, NaLani and Kacee; her best friend Debra Fontenot; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Greater Mt. Gilead Missionary Baptist Church, 3506 N 1/2, Galveston, TX. Viewing will start at 9:00am at funeral services will start at 10:00am.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.