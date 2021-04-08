GRANDVIEW — Mrs. Lois Yvonne Hudman passed from this life Sunday morning, April 4, 2021, in Burleson, Texas.
Born December 9, 1947 in Galveston, Mrs. Hudman was a longtime member of St. John's Lutheran Church and also attended First United Methodist Church in Grandview. Lois retired in 1994 after many years with Amoco in Texas City. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was very outgoing. Lois never met a stranger and made everyone feel welcome and loved.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Esther (Nelson) Pearson; husband, John T. Hudman; brother, Lawrence William Pearson, Jr.; brother-in-law, Herbie Thayer.
Survivors include her daughters, Leigh Ebner and husband, Ryan of Grandview, Amie Reid and husband, Michael of Sutton, England, Connie Bares and husband, Albert of Santa Fe, Dee Dee Simpson and husband, Nigel of Rockwall; sister, Carolyn Thayer of Santa Fe; grandchildren, Easton Ebner, Knocks Ebner, Lois Reid, Amie Michell Hanson, Matthew Bares, Michell Simpson, Rachel Mitchell, Bradley Simpson, Reece Simpson.
Memorial services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501, with Charles Saunders officiating. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
